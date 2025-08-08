FIND (www.FINDdx.org) congratulates Kenya’s Ministry of Health (MoH) on today’s announcement by the World Health Organization (WHO) that Kenya has successfully eliminated human African trypanosomiasis (HAT), commonly known as “sleeping sickness” as a public health problem.

“This is an incredible achievement and and is testimony to what can be accomplished through the investment and dedication of partners striving towards a common goal,” said Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, CEO and Chief Transformation Officer of FIND. “FIND is very proud of being an integral part of bringing diagnosis to all, a critical step in eliminating this deadly disease.”

FIND has worked hand in hand with the MoH since 2020 to strengthen the country’s capacity for diagnosis and surveillance of HAT in the endemic regions of the country. Historically, diagnosing the disease and monitoring its spread – crucial steps for any elimination effort – have been a challenge, because many of the communities most vulnerable to HAT live in remote, rural settings.

“Eliminating neglected tropical diseases is even more critical at this point in history, said FIND Board Chair Dr Ayoade Alakija, “as health financing in low- and middle-income countries becomes increasingly challenging and new models are being proposed. By their very definition, most diseases affecting the most vulnerable are “neglected”, thus the elimination of HAT is an important milestone and reflects what is possible when leaders in the private and public spheres deliver comprehensively on prevention, early diagnosis, and effective treatment.”

Through FIND’s support, all health facilities in the HAT-endemic regions were mapped and the laboratory infrastructure was upgraded, which included the installation of appropriate diagnostic equipment in strategically located health facilities. All health workers (both clinicians and lab workers) were re-trained in the clinical diagnosis and treatment of HAT. This was supported by a campaign to raise awareness in communities, health care workers, and policymakers about HAT, its manifestation, and where to report for testing.

Additionally, FIND strengthened the disease surveillance system and established a system for the collection and reporting of HAT surveillance data to the MoH and worked closely with the Ministry in the preparation and submission of the dossier on HAT elimination to WHO.

Prof. Joseph Ndungu, Head of FIND’s Kenya office, said, “HAT causes tremendous suffering, typically in communities that are already vulnerable. Eliminating this deadly disease as a public health problem is an important victory, and FIND is gratified to have been able to support Kenya in their efforts through strengthening the country’s capacity and its surveillance systems.”

HAT, also known as sleeping sickness, is a vector-borne disease caused by blood parasites (Trypanosoma brucei), transmitted to humans by bites of tsetse flies which have acquired the parasites from infected humans or animals. Rural populations which depend on agriculture, fishing, animal husbandry or hunting are the most exposed. Kenya is the 10th country to have successfully eliminated HAT as a public health problem.

As the name indicates, HAT is transmitted only on the African continent. The disease exists in two forms, gambiense and rhodesiense. The rhodesiense form, which is found in eastern and southern Africa, including Kenya, is caused by Trypanosoma brucei rhodesiense, and presents as an acute disease that develops rapidly with multi-organ invasion, including the brain. Without treatment, rhodesiense sleeping sickness is fatal within a few days or weeks.

FIND’s work on neglected tropical diseases, including HAT: https://apo-opa.co/40ZcRb3

WHO fact sheet: https://apo-opa.co/45uM8od