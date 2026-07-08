As Africa faces one of the defining moments in its development journey, global leaders, policymakers, investors, philanthropists, development institutions, corporate executives and innovators will gather in Lagos for the 2026 Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS), a landmark convening focused on unlocking the partnerships and financing needed to accelerate sustainable development across the continent.

Scheduled to take place from 22–24 July 2026 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, this year's summit is themed "Financing for Development: Building Resilience and Transforming Emerging Economies." The convening will provide a high-level platform for shaping practical solutions to Africa's most pressing development priorities through investment, collaboration and innovation.

Co-convened by the Sterling One Foundation alongside the United Nations in Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the Africa Social Impact Summit has, since its inception, grown into one of Africa's leading platforms for advancing market-led solutions to sustainable development challenges. The summit brings together decision-makers from government, business, development finance institutions, philanthropy, civil society and the innovation ecosystem to move beyond dialogue towards measurable action.

Africa's development trajectory presents both immense opportunities and urgent challenges. By 2050, the continent is projected to be home to more than 2.5 billion people, including the world's largest youth population. At the same time, shifting global capital flows, climate pressures, food insecurity and infrastructure gaps continue to demand innovative approaches to financing development and strengthening economic resilience.

Against this backdrop, ASIS 2026 will focus on mobilising catalytic capital, fostering strategic partnerships and creating scalable solutions capable of driving inclusive growth across emerging economies.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Mohamed Malick Fall, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, underscored the importance of collective action in advancing Africa's development priorities.

"Africa's greatest opportunity lies in the strength of its partnerships. The Africa Social Impact Summit continues to provide a unique platform where governments, the private sector, development partners and civil society come together to mobilise the investments, innovation and collaboration needed to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. Together, we can build resilient economies that leave no one behind."

Highlighting the importance of sustained collaboration across sectors, Abubakar Suleiman, Board Member, Sterling One Foundation, said the summit has evolved into more than an annual convening.

"What we are building through ASIS is not just a convening, but a long-term platform for action. The conversations we are having today must translate into real commitments, measurable outcomes and partnerships that outlive the summit itself. That is how we move from intention to impact across the continent."

Nigeria's Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, also emphasised the importance of platforms that strengthen collaboration between governments, investors and development partners.

"Nigeria welcomes platforms like the Africa Social Impact Summit that bring together global capital, innovation and policy dialogue. Strengthening collaboration between government, investors and development partners is critical to accelerating economic growth, improving livelihoods and advancing sustainable development across the continent."

For the organisers, the summit represents a deliberate effort to create a platform where ideas, investment and leadership converge to deliver lasting impact.

Speaking on the significance of this year's edition, Olapeju Ibekwe, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, noted that the summit has already demonstrated the power of partnerships to unlock transformative outcomes across Africa.

"The Africa Social Impact Summit platform has already unlocked over $1 billion across sectors, and this needs to be scaled significantly. The future of Africa will be defined by the quality of the sustainable partnerships we build today. The Africa Social Impact Summit is a platform that brings together African leaders, local and international investors, innovative ideas and catalytic capital to address some of the continent's most pressing challenges while unlocking opportunities for inclusive and sustainable growth. We are excited to unveil an edition that is bigger, more collaborative and more action-oriented than ever before. We expect deals of over $500 million to be signed this year."

The 2026 edition will prioritise investment and partnerships across sectors that are central to Africa's long-term prosperity, including education, healthcare, climate resilience, food systems, gender equality and women's empowerment, youth development, the creative economy and sustainable finance.

Through keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, investor roundtables, policy discussions, innovation showcases and strategic partnership announcements, participants will explore practical pathways for financing development while accelerating implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

The summit is expected to attract more than 2,000 delegates from over 50 countries, including heads of government, multilateral organisations, development finance institutions, global investors, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, innovators and civil society organisations. The gathering will provide opportunities to forge new partnerships, unlock investment opportunities and scale solutions capable of delivering measurable social and economic impact across Africa.

As momentum builds towards July, the Africa Social Impact Summit 2026 continues to position itself as a catalyst for transformative action, bringing together the leadership, capital and partnerships required to build resilient economies and shape Africa's sustainable future.

Registration for the summit is now open. Leaders, investors, innovators, development partners and organisations interested in participating can register by visiting www.TheImpactSummit.org.

About Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS):

The Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS), co-convened by the Sterling One Foundation and the United Nations in Nigeria, is a premier platform dedicated to accelerating sustainable development across Africa through innovation, financing and cross-sector partnerships. Since its launch in 2022, ASIS has convened leaders from government, business, philanthropy, development institutions and civil society to co-create actionable solutions that advance the Sustainable Development Goals and Africa's long-term development agenda.