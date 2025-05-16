“I thought I would not survive,” says Abel Kanivete, from Angola's Cuanza Sul province on the country’s West coast. “There were so many people in the cholera treatment centre. I was afraid the nurses could not care for everyone, but they did, and I am alive because of them.” Kanivete is one of the more than 18 000 Angolans affected by the current cholera outbreak, declared in late January 2025.

In coordination with the Ministry of Health and partners, World Health Organization (WHO) deployed a rapid response team to Cuanza Sul from 27 April to 5 May 2025. The team provided technical support to help control the outbreak and support affected communities in the province.

During this time, WHO public health experts trained over 150 health workers and local health officials from across the province in cholera case management. WHO also provided technical support for the establishment and operation of cholera treatment centres.

“Our work has helped health authorities to detect cases early, build local capacity and involve communities in prevention and response,” says Dr Kuku Muhao, WHO Emergency Officer in Angola. “Local officials have trained staff on the basic infrastructure needed to prevent new infections and move towards ending the cholera outbreak.”

WHO’s rapid response team also supported water safety and sanitation efforts. Water quality tests were conducted on the Cambongo River, the main water source in the region. Technicians from the Provincial Water Directorate received training in chlorine preparation and safe burial practices to break the chain of transmission and protect at-risk communities.

Over 1470 people in the province, including volunteers, religious leaders, Red Cross members and health workers were trained to identify cholera symptoms and promote cholera prevention, such as washing hands and food and water preparation. In addition, 289 local leaders, including administrative, traditional, and religious and political representatives participated in awareness-raising activities to strengthen coordination across sectors. A community campaign entitled “One latrine per family” was launched to promote the construction and use of latrines as a key public health measure.

Despite this progress, challenges remain. Many communities still lack access to safe clean water, and adequate sanitation. Reaching remote areas with essential services remains difficult in parts of Cuanza Sul and other provinces.

Since the confirmation of the outbreak, cholera has spread to 17 of the country's 21 provinces. The outbreak has already caused almost 600 deaths, with a high case fatality rate of 3.2%, exceeding the 1% threshold which indicates early and adequate treatment of cholera patients.

“The results of the WHO intervention are visible and encouraging. We have seen improvements in terms of technical capacity, community involvement and institutional coordination across the country. However, ongoing coordinated and sustainable action is needed. Strengthening international cooperation and support is urgent,” says Dr Indrajit Hazarika, WHO Representative in Angola.