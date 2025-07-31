Recognizing the critical role of Regional Economic Communities (RECs) in driving the implementation of continental fisheries policies and addressing region-specific priorities, AU-IBAR is hosting the Fifth Annual Dialogue with Regional Economic Communities (RECs) from 30th July to 1st August 2025 in Naivasha, Kenya. This critical gathering has brought together fisheries experts, policymakers and development partners to review progress on the Fisheries Governance Project Phase 2 (FishGov2) and chart the way forward for sustainable fisheries management across the continent.



In her opening address, the Director of AU-IBAR, Dr Huyam Salih (represented by Mrs Hellen Guebama, AU-IBAR Fisheries Officer), emphasized the pivotal role of RECs in implementing continental fisheries policies while addressing regional priorities. She acknowledged the European Union's continued support through FishGov2, which is currently in its final extension phase running until October 2026. The Director highlighted the project's achievements in policy harmonization, capacity building, and the development of regional Blue Economy strategies, while stressing the need to modernize outdated legal frameworks that still govern fisheries in some member states.

Participants at the dialogue are focusing on key recommendations to strengthen fisheries governance, including deeper involvement of RECs in decision-making processes, adaptation of continental policies to local contexts, and sustained financial and technical support for regional initiatives. The discussions are laying the groundwork for a potential third phase of the FishGov project, with RECs advocating for continued investment in Africa's fisheries sector.

The meeting is reinforcing the African Union's commitment to collaborative governance, recognizing RECs as essential platforms for coordinating fisheries management across the continent. As the Director notes, this annual dialogue serves not only as a procedural requirement but also as a vital space for joint reflection and planning to ensure Africa's fisheries are governed sustainably and equitably.

Looking ahead, stakeholders focus on finalizing the FishGov2 extension phase, developing proposals for a potential third phase and scaling up regional Blue Economy initiatives to enhance food security and coastal livelihoods. The dialogue will conclude with a renewed commitment to transforming Africa's fisheries sector through strengthened regional cooperation and governance. This gathering marks another important step in Africa's journey toward sustainable fisheries management and blue-economic development.



The dialogue is part of annual meetings held with RECs to strengthen project implementation on Fisheries Governance issues. Read about similar meetings on AU-IBAR's work with Regional Economic Communities on fisheries governance:



