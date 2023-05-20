FIFA+ (https://www.FIFA.com) to stream all matches from U-20 World Cup; Competition takes place between 20 May to 11 June in Argentina; Find out how you can follow the action live.
The FIFA U-20 World Cup™ gets under way in Argentina on Saturday 20 May – and the tournament is being streamed live on FIFA+!
The illustrious competition has been graced by the likes of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Luis Figo over the years and is again set to showcase some of the most exciting young talents on the planet.
Full details of the territories where FIFA+ live streams and full match replays are available can be found below, while two-minute highlights on all matches will be available with FIFA.
Click here to access our FIFA U-20 World Cup live streaming platform (https://apo-opa.info/3og1RGd)
Match schedule (https://apo-opa.info/43eCdR6)
Territories with FIFA+ live streaming access
Australasia and Pacific Islands
American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna
Central and South America
Brazil
Central Asia
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan
East Asia
China PR, Hong Kong, Korea DPR, Macao, Mongolia, Taiwan
Europe
Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom
Indian Subcontinent
Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
North America and Caribbean
Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire + Sint Eustatius and Saba, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands
South-East Asia
Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam
Sub-Saharan Africa
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo-Brazzaville, Congo-Kinshasa, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe
*Territories' live streaming access is subject to change
For all other territories, click here to visit the FIFA match centre and find out where you can watch the U-20 World Cup in your location (https://apo-opa.info/45vqM9F)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.
Contact for African media:
AfricanMedia@fifa.org