FIFA+ to stream all matches from U-20 World Cup; Competition takes place between 20 May to 11 June in Argentina

The FIFA U-20 World Cup™ gets under way in Argentina on Saturday 20 May – and the tournament is being streamed live on FIFA+!

The illustrious competition has been graced by the likes of Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Luis Figo over the years and is again set to showcase some of the most exciting young talents on the planet.

Full details of the territories where FIFA+ live streams and full match replays are available can be found below, while two-minute highlights on all matches will be available with FIFA.

Territories with FIFA+ live streaming access

Australasia and Pacific Islands

American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna

Central and South America

Brazil

Central Asia

Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

East Asia

China PR, Hong Kong, Korea DPR, Macao, Mongolia, Taiwan

Europe

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom

Indian Subcontinent

Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

North America and Caribbean

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire + Sint Eustatius and Saba, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands

South-East Asia

Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam

Sub-Saharan Africa

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo-Brazzaville, Congo-Kinshasa, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe

*Territories' live streaming access is subject to change

For all other territories, click here to visit the FIFA match centre and find out where you can watch the U-20 World Cup in your location (https://apo-opa.info/45vqM9F)

