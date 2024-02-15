FIFA+ (www.FIFA.com) will stream all UAE 2024 Dubai games; Tournament takes place from 15-25 February; Find out how you can follow the action live.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™ kicks off on Thursday 15 February – and the tournament is being streamed live on FIFA+!

Takuya Akaguma, Catarino, Chiky, Edson Hulk, Marco Giordani, the Martins twins, Raoul Mendy, Moslem Mesigar, Walid Mohammad, Ozu Moreira, Lucas Ponzetti, Rodrigo and Heimanu Taiaru are among the stars who are looking to light up the tournament, with this year’s edition again set to showcase the very best that the discipline has to offer.

Click here to access FIFA+ (https://apo-opa.co/496Sef7)

All matches will be available on FIFA+ web, the FIFA+ app and connected TV devices. Full details of the territories where FIFA+ live streams and full match replays are accessible can be found below. Two-minute highlights on all matches will also be available.

Territories with FIFA+ live streaming access

Africa

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo-Brazzaville, Congo-Kinshasa, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Americas and the Caribbean

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire Sint Eustatius and Saba, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands.

Asia

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, China PR, Hong Kong, Korea DPR, Korea Republic, Macau, Mongolia, Taiwan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

Central and South America

Brazil

Europe

Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom.

Oceania

American Samoa, Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Kiribat, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna.

Click here (https://apo-opa.co/3Sy1CRK) to visit the FIFA match centre and find out where you can watch the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™ in your location.

* Territories' live streaming access is subject to change

A full match schedule can be downloaded here (https://apo-opa.co/3UMG3jr).

Tournament tickets are available via https://apo-opa.co/3wk8D1n to purchase.

Visa, Worldwide Partner of FIFA, is the preferred payment method for fans buying tickets for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™.

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org