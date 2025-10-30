The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (RUFORUM) have renewed their partnership through the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a virtual ceremony attended by senior officials from both institutions.

The renewed five-year collaboration reaffirms FAO and RUFORUM’s shared commitment to advancing higher agricultural education, research, and innovation across Africa to accelerate the transformation of agrifood systems. The partnership aims to strengthen institutional and technical capacities, promote knowledge exchange, and foster innovation for sustainable and climate-resilient food systems.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abebe Haile-Gabriel, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Africa, highlighted that the renewed partnership underscores the vital role of academia in driving Africa’s agricultural transformation. FAO’s collaboration is aligned to the FAO Strategic Framework 2022-2031 and its Four Betters – better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, leaving no one behind.

Professor Patrick Okori, RUFORUM Executive Secretary, welcomed the renewed collaboration, emphasizing that FAO’s technical expertise combined with RUFORUM’s vast academic network of 175 universities in 40 countries provides a strong platform to nurture innovation, empower youth, and build resilient rural economies.

Under the new agreement FAO and RUFORUM will work together to:

facilitate South–South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) and promote joint resource mobilization;

advance knowledge generation and dissemination on food security, nutrition, and sustainable agriculture; and

strengthen strategic alliances and policy dialogues for agrifood systems transformation in line with the African Union’s Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

This partnership aligns with FAO’s Strategic Framework 2022–2031 and RUFORUM’s Vision 2030, reinforcing the joint mission to equip the next generation of African scientists, researchers, and policymakers with the skills and tools needed to transform agrifood systems for a sustainable future.