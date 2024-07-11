Africa’s renowned business tycoon and leader, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, recently paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., during the President’s recent visit to Nigeria to attend the ECOWAS Heads of State Summit.

Held in Lagos, Nigeria, the visit served as a pivotal platform for discussions on bolstering economic opportunities for Liberia.

This strategic engagement not only underscores Aliko Dangote's influential role in boosting cross-border business cooperation, but it also exemplifies the significance of private sector involvement in advancing regional economic integration and development for Liberia.

In a complementary development, former Nigerian President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo also graced President Boakai with a visit, further solidifying the enduring bonds between Nigeria and Liberia and signaling a collective commitment to fortifying relations.

Dangote's interaction with President Boakai epitomizes the resonance between private sector leaders and political authorities in propelling sustainable economic growth and fostering a conducive environment for investment and trade especially for Liberia.

President Boakai views these engagements as catalysts for stimulating inclusive and mutually beneficial partnerships that ultimately redound to the prosperity and progress of Liberia.