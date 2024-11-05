Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today unveils its groundbreaking RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens, designed to make realistic, high-quality 3D still and video creation more accessible than ever before. When paired with an APS-C camera body, this lens offers a compact and attainable entry point to the world of spatial video - whilst retaining the high optical performance of the EOS R System.

It delivers a natural 63 degree field of view, closely mirroring human vision, to create immersive experiences with an extra dimension, providing emotional depth and vivid realism. Currently compatible with the EOS R71 (with potential for gradual expansion of compatibility in the future), the RF-S 7.8mm F4 STM DUAL lens allows creators to capture spatial video to be experienced not only on higher-end VR headsets, but also on smartphones via VR glasses, cardboard headsets, and even handheld viewing devices for printed images.

Perfectly practical weighing only 130g, coupled with a user-friendly STM AF system, it opens up 3D shooting possibilities for stills and video to a wide variety of users, enabling anyone to create more lifelike capture of cultural performances, high-end product reveals or walk-through videos for real estate and hotels in spatial stills and videos.

Adding to a seamless and efficient workflow, the EOS VR Utility app will be updated to create spatial video for Apple Vision Pro headsets, enabling content captured on Canon EOS VR System products to be exported in MV-HEVC codec when using an Apple Mac computer.

For more information about this lens, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/40wUXNk

