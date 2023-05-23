Economic experts from Member States of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) began a workshop on Monday 22 May 2023 in Lome, Togo. The objective of this meeting is to set the necessary guidelines and framework for the preparation of the ECOWAS Annual Regional Economic Outlook Report.

This important maiden workshop, which holds from 22 to 26 May 2023, is organised by the Directorate of Research and Statistics of the Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission to prepare and publish an annual report on the regional economic outlook of ECOWAS from 2023 in accordance with the deliberations of the 32nd Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee (AFC).

In line with this directive, the ECOWAS Commission shall provide a high-quality economic analysis on pressing economic issues affecting the region as well as country-specific analyses per Member State on a topic related to one or more of the five strategic pillars of the ECOWAS Vision 2050.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on behalf of Mr Mahamadou Yahaya, Director of Research and Statistics of the ECOWAS Commission, Professor Felix Fofana N’zue, Principal Programme Officer – Research, Knowledge Management and Economic Policy Analysis, said the objective of the workshop is to ensure that the content of the final report is in line with the expectations and objectives of the regional economic outlook of ECOWAS, and to assess the accuracy of country reports.

Professor N’zue also indicated that the first edition of the ECOWAS Regional Economic Outlook Report will be developed to provide an in-depth analysis of peace and security in the ECOWAS region and the impact of conflicts on the socio-economic performance of the region. According to him, the report shall provide an overview of the current state of the region’s peace and security architecture and ensure that the vision outlined in the “Vision 2050” strategic document becomes a reality.

For its first edition, the Annual ECOWAS Regional Economic Outlook Report will be on the theme: Peace, Security, Stability and Economic Performance in the ECOWAS Region: How do they or should they interact to make the ECOWAS Vision 2050 a reality? The preparation, publication and circulation of the report shall enable policy makers to make informed decisions in addressing the region’s critical socio-economic challenges as they work towards achieving the vision of the Heads of State.