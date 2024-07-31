Exness (https://apo-opa.co/3LKDl87), one of the largest multi-asset retail brokers in the world, has announced that it has reached yet another significant regulatory milestone. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has granted the company an ‘Over-the-Counter Derivative Provider’ (ODP) license in South Africa, broadening its license portfolio.

This achievement underscores Exness’ dedication to client security, high regulatory standards, and transparency within the South African market.

The ODP license mandates stringent risk management protocols, and reporting standards, providing clients with an extra layer of protection in the trading environment. This enhanced regulatory status further reinforces Exness’ position as a trusted broker for local traders.

Paul Margarites, Exness Regional Commercial Director, said, "The ODP license acquisition signifies a significant stepping stone for Exness in South Africa. Our promise to provide a frictionless trading experience doesn’t stop at trading conditions and a seamless client journey but extends to robust safety and security measures that put our clients first. In today’s online trading landscape adherence to the FSCA’s stringent standards ensures that our South African clients have an extra layer of peace of mind when trading with Exness.”

Exness uses technology and ethics to raise the industry benchmark and create favourable conditions for traders. It offers clients a frictionless trading experience through its superior proprietary platform and unique market protections, allowing traders to experience how the markets should be.