Multi-asset broker Exness (https://www.Exness.com) extended its Exness Fintech Scholarship program in South Africa to reward academic excellence among students in the fields of computer science and applied mathematics. In partnership with the University of Cape Town (UCT), the oldest and highest-rated university in South Africa, Exness funded the studies of three students, Adam Vere studying for an Honors degree in Computer Science, and Thato Thapo and Sipho Nkele, both studying for a Postgraduate degree in Applied Mathematics.

This is the first time a broker has offered scholarships to university students in South Africa, essentially giving them the opportunity to continue their studies on a post-graduate level. The students were selected on rigorous academic criteria and personal interviews conducted by Exness and UCT. The program aims to provide students with potential in ICT fields the opportunity to advance their academic education and pursue a career in the technology sector.

“We are delighted to award these scholarships to Adam, Thato, and Sipho, three young people who show impeccable talent and potential in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics”, Martin Throrvaldsson, Exness Head of CSR, commented. “Exness is committed to giving back to the communities it operates in and the Exness Fintech Scholarship program is a prime example of this. Through this program, three deserving students who may not have had the opportunity otherwise will pursue their academic dreams in ICT fields”, Mr. Thorvaldsson continued. “We are looking forward to seeing what these brilliant minds will achieve in the years to come”, he concluded.

“At University of Cape Town, our aim is to “Unleash human potential to create a fair and just society” – in the core academic functions, the cross-cutting responsibilities of transformation and social responsiveness, and the systems that support and sustain UCT’s work. We strive to connect with like-minded visionary partners like Exness to aid us to reach our mission. We are appreciative of this partnership with Exness and we continue to be optimistic to further expand our partner network”, commented Stafford Bomester, Head of Fundraising at University of Cape Town.

It is worth noting the three South African students started the Scholarships in April 2023 and while the Exness Fintech Scholarships program has already awarded scholarships to brilliant students in Cyprus, it will expand to Vietnam, Thailand, and Seychelles in 2023-2024.

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Exness’ ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced. Exness’ identity and commitment to the two worlds of technology and ethics, as well as its loyal client base which counts over 500,000 active traders, many of whom are from South Africa and the broader African region, are key drivers of the global brand. Today, Exness records over $3 trillion in monthly trading volume and has set its focus on a strategic expansion to new corners of the world.