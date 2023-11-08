A substantial piece of Highlands along ED Mnangagwa Road in Harare will undergo major development works over the next few years as part of a modern precinct project which will provide a further 200,000 square metres of mixed-use commercial and residential space within the suburb.

The Highland Park Precinct, which is being driven by property developers, Terrace Africa, broke ground in 2020 with the initial retail component of the masterplan (Highland Park Shopping Centre). Located seven kilometres Northeast of the Harare CBD, the precinct will stretch between Hurworth and Pevensey Roads and will feature a pedestrian-friendly design that integrates additional retail, a design quarter, multi-storey offices, hotel with conferencing facilities, medical suites and residential apartment complexes. The development will also incorporate the latest green building standards and smart technology to ensure sustainability and security.

The Highland Park Precinct is inspired by internationally recognised examples such as Melrose Arch in South Africa as well as Canary Wharf in the UK. The precinct will lay the foundations for prospective building owners and tenants who wish to showcase their modern image and enjoy the convenience and lifestyle benefits of being part of a well-managed, secure, and maintained community.

“The essence of the precinct is to attract aspirational future-thinking professionals such that the balance between work and play is blurred into a highly attractive and productive lifestyle alternative. Consequently, the precinct has already received substantial interest from local and international brands looking to relocate and build their premises within the node,” commented Terrace Africa.

Further infrastructure works on internal roads and service connections for the precinct is expected to commence within the next few weeks, with the first multi-storey building will be commissioned before the end of 2024.

The Highland Park Precinct will include the following elements:

The already developed first phase of the vibrant retail centre with the second phase expected to open early December 2023.

Multiple state-of the art high-rise office blocks to house recognised brands, with the buildings linked by safe walkways to modern convenience amenities.

Harare’s first retail Design Quarter which will feature over 20 lifestyle and home improvement stores focused on design and decor.

An international hotel with all the modern conveniences to attract foreign investment including a 700+ seater conference facility.

An open-air piazza with restaurants and family zones.

Over 350 apartments providing residents true integrated city living.

Modern gym and wellness centre.

The Highland Park Precinct is a testament to the positive changes implemented through the ‘Local Development Plan no. 60’ which aims to drive development along this key corridor and will support government’s strategy through ZIDA to attract international investment and strengthen the economy.

“The Highland Park Precinct is more than just a development project, it is a vision for the future of Harare. It will be a place where people can live, work, play, and connect in a modern and vibrant environment,” commented Terrace Africa.

About Terrace Africa:

Terrace Africa is a property developer operating within the African real estate industry since 2011. The company has delivered over USD 150 million worth of projects with a focus on commercial and convenience retail. Terrace Africa currently have active projects in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique and South Africa. Terrace Africa is also the Asset Manager of the ZSE listed, Tigere REIT. The company offices are located in both Harare and Johannesburg. For more information please visit www.TerraceAfrica.com, https://apo-opa.co/3FN9bxY.