On 26 June, the Council of the European Union adopted a Decision to extend the mandate of the European Union Integrated Border Management Assistance Mission in Libya (EUBAM Libya) for another two years, from 1 July 2025 until 30 June 2027. The Mission has been allocated a budget of nearly €52 million for this period.

Under its extended mandate, EUBAM Libya will continue supporting Libyan authorities in enhancing border management and combating cross-border crime, including human trafficking and migrant smuggling. As a civilian, non-executive mission, EUBAM Libya provides tailored technical advice, capacity building, and specialised training to Libyan law enforcement institutions.

EUBAM Libya’s principal counterparts include the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defence, among others. The coordination of Mission activities with Libyan authorities is led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Mission was established in 2013, based on the invitation of State of Libya, to support the Libyan authorities to develop capacity for enhancing the security of land, sea and air borders.