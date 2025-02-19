EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, will visit South Africa from 19-21 February. Her visit will aim to strengthen EU-South Africa relations and include participation in the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting.

The visit comes as this year marks the 25th anniversary of the EU-Africa partnership, culminating in a Summit with EU and African leaders.

On 19 February, Kaja Kallas will co-chair the Ministerial Political Dialogue in Cape Town with South African counterparts to prepare for the 8th EU-South Africa Summit on 13 March. They will discuss key topics such as security, trade, and investment. The meeting will be followed by a joint press statement by High Representative Kallas and South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola. The High Representative will also engage with students, entrepreneurs, and civil society.

On 20-21 February, the High Representative will participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Johannesburg, under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability." The two-day gathering will focus on the global geopolitical situation and South Africa’s G20 Presidency priorities.

All audiovisual material of the visit will be available on EbS.