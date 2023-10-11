The FAO, EU, and Tanzanian government held a ceremony to hand over essential equipment to the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticide Authority. The equipment will help TPHPA to better protect Tanzania's crops and ensure safe food for all Tanzanians as part of the Strengthening Plant Health Services in Tanzania for Enhanced Food Safety project.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania held a momentous event, the symbolic handover of essential equipment that will bolster the capacity of the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticide Authority (TPHPA) in strengthening plant health for enhanced food safety.

The event was held at the Headquarters of the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticide Authority (TPHPA), Arusha on October 10. The distinguished guest at this event was Honourable Hussein Bashe, Minister of Agriculture.

The handed-over equipment included cars, surveillance drones, motorbikes, ICT equipment, and lab equipment. These state-of-the-art resources are an integral part of the several deliverables of the project "Strengthening Plant Health Services in Tanzania for Enhanced Food Safety (STREPHIT)".

Nyabenyi Tipo, FAO Country Representative in Tanzania speaking during the event said, "Today's event exemplifies the power of collaboration. It reaffirms FAO's and our partners' commitment to working together to achieve a better life for all, leaving no one behind. It underscores our shared beliefs that by investing in agriculture, we are investing in the well-being of the present and future generations."

The STREPHIT project, funded through a contribution agreement between the EU, FAO, and the Government of Tanzania, is a testament to a shared commitment to advancing agricultural practices and ensuring food safety for both domestic and international markets. This collaborative effort aims to fortify Tanzania's capacity to protect plant health, thereby enhancing food safety standards and promoting agricultural sustainability.

“The EU is proud to partner with Tanzania in strengthening plant health for enhanced food safety. This symbolic handover of essential equipment marks a significant milestone in the STREPHIT project, and we are confident that it will help TPHPA to better protect the country's crops and ensure safe food for all Tanzanians," said Lamine Diallo, EU’s Head of Natural Resources on behalf of the EU Head of Delegation to Tanzania.

During this significant occasion, attendees had a unique opportunity to witness firsthand demonstrations of cutting-edge lab and drone surveillance technologies at professionally designated booths.

“It will also boost regional agricultural trade and the capacity of the country to respond swiftly to emerging pests and diseases” echoed Prof Joseph Ndunguru Director General TPHPA.

The symbolic handover event signifies a milestone of the joint efforts to improve the agricultural landscape in Tanzania. It demonstrates the commitment to fostering sustainable practices, ensuring food safety, and fortifying the nation's position in the global agricultural arena.

Project background information:

Strengthening Plant Health Services in Tanzania for Enhanced Food Safety (STREPHIT) is a four-year project that addresses administrative and technical constraints relevant to plant health that deteriorate agricultural trade and endanger food security and safety. The project’s overall budget is 10.6 million EUR (about 28 billion TZS) with the EU contributing EUR 10 million and FAO tabling 350,000 EUR. The Government of Tanzania has also contributed 250,000 EUR to the project. The project is being implemented in Tanzania’s mainland and Zanzibar and is delivering the following results: