The Council today adopted an assistance measure under the European Peace Facility worth €20 million. Its objective is to enhance the operational capabilities of the Kenya Defence Forces to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country and its civilian population against internal and external threats. The assistance measure will also contribute to securing border areas and countering increased al-Shabaab’s operations along the border with Somalia.

Concretely, the European Peace Facility will finance equipment and related supplies and services, including technical training where needed. More specifically, the Kenya Army infantry combat units and their related combat support and combat service support units will receive tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, non-lethal interceptors and jammers, systems to defeat improvised explosive devices, electronic warfare means, cross-country tactical military-type vehicles, and a mobile medical post. In addition to that, to support the Kenya Navy's efforts, naval marine units will be equipped with night vision goggles, life vests, and specific personal protective equipment.

This support is a concrete deliverable of the joint Security and Defence consultations held under the EU-Kenya Strategic Dialogue. By investing in the capacities and capabilities of its Defence Forces, the EU reaffirms its support to Kenya as a pillar of peace and stability in the region.

Background

The European Peace Facility was established in March 2021 for the financing of actions under the common foreign and security policy to prevent conflicts, preserve peace and strengthen international security and stability. In particular, the European Peace Facility allows the EU to finance actions designed to strengthen the capacities of third States and regional and international organisations relating to military and defence matters.