Angolan oil company Etu Energias is making its return to the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition - taking place September 9-10 with a pre-conference day scheduled for September 8 - as a Champion Sponsor, underscoring its expanding role in the country’s upstream landscape. The sponsorship comes as the company accelerates redevelopment campaigns across mature assets, deepens its offshore portfolio and pursues ambitious long-term growth targets aimed at strengthening Angola’s production outlook.

Already holding a prominent position within Angola’s oil sector, Etu Energias has implemented a series of 2030 goals centered around strengthening production at mature assets, restoring production and exports at onshore acreage, participating in ‘golden blocks’ and establishing partnerships with international players. These align closely with its own target of reaching 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2030 while supporting Angola’s goal of sustaining output above one million bpd in the long-term. Recent milestones reflect these ambitions.

In May 2026, the company - alongside partners Poliedro, Kotoil, Falcon Oil and Prodoi - completed drilling and testing operations at the Espadarte 7ST2 well at Block 2/05 in the Lower Congo Basin. Initial tests showed stabilized production at around 2,000 bpd and 2,500 bpd, reinforcing the commercial viability of the Greater Espadarte - the last development area of the block. The partners are planning to drill one more appraisal well before finalizing the development plan.

At the same time, Etu Energias has continued to strengthen its offshore portfolio through strategic acquisitions. In March 2026, the company acquired a 20% and 10% stake in Block 14 and 14K respectively through a $310 million transaction. The deal was financially backed by Chariot and Shell Western Supply and Trading and marks another step in the company’s transformation from a domestic producer into a more diversified upstream player with exposure across multiple basins and production environments.

Beyond upstream projects, Etu Energias continues to expand its downstream portfolio through the development of service stations across the country. In the local content space, the company invests extensively in workforce development, education and skills transfer. This month, Etu Energias announced the first results of its STEM Program - spearheaded by ADPP Angola with the support of Etu Energias, the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency and its Block 2/05 partners. The $412,000 program strengthens technical and scientific education in the country, with more than 8,000 students set to benefit by 2028.

As a Champion Sponsor of AOG 2026, Etu Energias will join government officials, operators, financiers and technology providers in Luanda to discuss the future of Angola’s oil and gas sector. Taking place at a pivotal moment for the country’s upstream industry, the conference serves as a platform for advancing investment, strengthening partnerships and supporting the exploration and redevelopment activities needed to sustain Angola’s long-term production goals.