The 4th Session of the Ethiopia-Uganda Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) concluded on 4 th April in Addis Ababa on a high note, with the two countries signing a record 8 Bilateral cooperation Agreements in various fields ranging from Aviation to Minerals to Water Resources and Agriculture.

The Delegation of the Republic of Uganda was led by Hon. Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, accompanied by Hon. Francis Mwebesa, Minister of Trade Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. Fred Byamukama, the Minister of State for Transport, Hon. Bwino Kyakulaga, Minister of State for Agriculture, and Hon. Gen. David Rubakuba Muhoozi, Minister of State for Internal affairs. The Delegation of Ethiopia was led by H.E. Dr. Gedion Timothewos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, who was accompanied by H.E. Dr. Kassahun Gofe, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, H.E. Mr. Getachew Menegste other sectoral Ministers, CEOs and representatives of different institutions.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Timothewos welcomed Hon. Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar and his delegation to Addis Ababa, expressing the Government of FDR Ethiopia delight to host the fourth Ethiopia-Uganda Joint Ministerial Commission meeting. He also expressed his belief that this Joint Ministerial Commission would provide the opportunity to take stock of the bilateral relation and further enhance the cooperation for the benefit of our two peoples. Dr. Timothewos emphasized the need to enhance regional cooperation to deal with mounting challenges that the two countries are facing. The Minister also recognized the excellent partnership in ensuring equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile Waters. Dr. Timothewos highlighted the importance of Ethiopia and Uganda collective effort and coordination to counter terrorism in the region working closely with IGAD.

While expressing gratitude to the Ethiopian Delegation Hon. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, the leader of Uganda’s Delegation noted that the 4th Session of the JMC was held when bilateral relations between the two countries had blossomed and flourished ever since they were established many years ago. The JMC’s six-year hiatus did not affect the commitment of both countries to keep relations “alive, vibrant and productive”.

“This commitment was exemplified in the various high level exchange of visits between Addis Ababa and Kampala including at the highest levels, ongoing bilateral engagements in different sectors, and constant interactions in other regional and international for a,” said Odongo.

Hon Odongo emphasized the commitment of the Government of Uganda to our relations with Ethiopia. “This JMC will be the latest building block to propel the bilateral relations to greater heights and provide an opportunity to explore and agree on many areas of cooperation,” he added. Hon Odongo expressed cognizance of the many issues and subjects that bring both countries together, forming part of the deliberations during JMC session such as diplomatic consultations, trans-boundary water management, regional peace and security to trade, energy, immigration, tourism, agriculture, and transport. The highlight of the two-day meeting was the signing of 8 Memoranda of Understanding as follows;

a. Bilateral Air Services Agreement

b. MoU on Industrial Cooperation

c. MoU on Cooperation in the Energy Sector

d. MoU on Water Resource Management

e. MoU on Technical Cooperation in Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

f. MoU on Cooperation in Aviation Training

g. MoU on Cooperation and Assistance in Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation.

h. MoU on Trade Cooperation

The two Ministers expressed their Governments’ readiness and commitment to implement all agreed positions arising out of the fourth Session of the JMC so as to drive our relations to new heights.