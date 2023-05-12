The Ethiopian Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, was officially inaugurated on 11 May in the presence of Ambassadors and diplomatic community based in Islamabad.

H.E. Ambassador Mesganu Arga, State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and H.E. Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan cut the officiated of the opening ceremony of the embassy.

In his remarks, Amb. Mesganu said the opening of the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad marks a new history in the diplomatic, political, economic and social cooperation between the two countries.

He also noted that the embassy has achieved remarkable progress in short period in advancing bilateral cooperation in a number of fields.

According to Ambassador Mesganu, apart from bilateral relations, Ethiopia considers Pakistan as a strategic partner in international issues such as climate change, immigration, security and terrorism.

H.E. Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, mentioned that Ethiopia and Pakistan have common economic and development challenges that need the two countries’ cooperation to be solved.

The State Minister also stressed that the opening of Ethiopian embassy in Islamabad will have a vital role in enhancing Pakistan’s relation with Africa .

H.E. Jemal Beker, Ethiopia’s Ambassador in Pakistan, on his part said, the establishment of the embassy in Islamabad shows the Government of Ethiopia’s keen interests to deepening ties with Pakistan.

The Ambassador also extends his appreciation to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its support to realize the opening of the embassy of Ethiopia. Ethiopia and Pakistan established formal diplomatic relations in the 1950s.