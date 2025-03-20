Ethiopia has taken a significant step in strengthening its public health emergency response capacity with the successful completion of the 3rd cohort African Volunteers Health Corps - Strengthening and Utilizing Response Groups for Emergencies Corps (AVoHC-SURGE) Onboarding Training in Adama city 13th January to 13th February 2025. A total of 114 multidisciplinary public health experts graduated from the intensive four-week program, equipping them with critical skills for rapid deployment within 24 to 48 hours during public health emergencies. In total, Ethiopia has trained and certified 304 number of AVoHC-SURGE members across all regions in three cohorts, who are readily and rapidly deployable in emergency response. Ethiopia has committed to training 700 AVoHC-SURGE responders by 2026. The training led by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) and supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), is part of a broader effort to enhance the continent’s emergency response capabilities.

The training program aligns with the Emergency Preparedness and Response Flagship Initiative launched by WHO AFRO and Africa CDC, which aims to strengthen Africa’s ability to detect, prepare for, and respond to health emergencies. The AVoHC-SURGE component of the initiative focuses on rapid and effective response, ensuring that trained professionals are available for immediate deployment during public health response.

During the closing ceremony on Feburary 14, 2025, high-level representatives from EPHI, the Ethiopian National Defense Force, the Federal Police Main Health Department, and WHO emphasized Ethiopia’s commitment to strengthening its workforce for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

The four-week face-to-face training covered public health emergency management system, humanitarian coordination, prevention of gender-based violence and exploitation, rapid response team (RRT) and more. With a 100% attendance rate, the program showcased the dedication of participants and the effectiveness of the training approach. Senior leadership from EPHI and WHO conducted regular supervisory visits, engaging directly with trainees and providing feedback to enhance the learning experience.

Dr. Mesay Hailu, Director General of the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI), highlighted the broader impact of the initiative, stating: "This training is not just about emergency response; it’s about building a resilient public health system that can withstand future threats."

The success of the AVoHC-SURGE training program has been made possible through the Ethio-Pandemic Multisectoral Preparedness and Response (EPPR) project, funded by the Pandemic Fund. This investment plays a crucial role in strengthening Ethiopia’s emergency response infrastructure, ensuring the country is well-prepared for future public health challenges.

Dr. Owen Laws Kaluwa, WHO Representative to Ethiopia, emphasized the importance of this financial backing, stating: "The Pandemic Fund's contribution has been instrumental in building Ethiopia’s emergency response workforce. With this assistance, we are not only training individuals; we are strengthening Ethiopia’s capability to respond swiftly and effectively to public health crises."

The training program has also made significant progress in gender inclusion, with female participation increasing from 7% in previous cohorts to 19% in the most recent cohort. This marks a major step toward gender equity in Ethiopia’s public health workforce, reinforcing the country’s commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity in emergency response efforts.

Ethiopia’s continued investment in training and capacity building is paving the way for a more resilient and prepared public health emergency response system. With a growing network of trained responders, the country is better equipped to handle future health threats and contribute to broader regional and global efforts in disease outbreak management.

As these newly certified responders stand ready for deployment, Ethiopia takes a bold step toward a stronger, safer, and healthier future.