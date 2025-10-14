Ethiopia has taken a major step forward in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) by launching a national AI-powered digital X-ray system for TB screening. The launch, held on 18 September 2025 during the Annual Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Other Lung Diseases Review Meeting, was officiated by Dr Dereje Duguma, State Minister of Health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Ethiopia was recognized and commended for its critical contribution to this national milestone. WHO played a central role in developing the National Implementation Guideline on AI-Powered Digital X-ray for Tuberculosis Screening and in building the capacity of health workers across the country.

To facilitate the national rollout, WHO Ethiopia supported the training of 75 health-care workers, including radiology personnel and program officers, to effectively operate the machines for TB screening and ensure linkage to diagnosis and care.

“Ethiopia is one of the first countries in Africa to adopt and implement this new innovation at such a large scale,” said Dr Dereje Duguma, State Minister of Health. “The country has procured and distributed 225 AI-powered digital X-ray machines to health facilities across all regions to support early TB screening and detection. Strong government commitment and partner collaboration are the backbones of this major milestone in our national efforts to end the TB epidemic.”

Dr Dereje extended his appreciation to WHO Ethiopia, REACH Ethiopia, and other partners for their technical and operational support, which has been instrumental in developing the national guidance and strengthening the capacity of the health workforce.

During the event, WHO Ethiopia received a certificate of recognition from the Ministry of Health for its unwavering support to the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Other Lung Diseases Program and the country’s broader fight against TB.

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which most commonly affects the lungs. It spreads through droplet infection. Many people infected with TB may not develop symptoms, but those with active disease often experience a persistent cough, low-grade fever, night sweats, loss of appetite, and significant weight loss. TB is preventable and curable with a standard four- to six-month course of antibiotics.

Ethiopia is among the 30 high-burden countries for TB and TB/HIV. Tuberculosis is one of the top ten causes of death worldwide and the leading infectious killer. According to the WHO Global TB Report 2024, there are an estimated 188,000 (146 per 100,000) incident TB cases in Ethiopia. The current humanitarian context—including conflict, population displacement, and drought—is fueling TB transmission and increasing the risk of drug-resistant TB. An estimated 1.1% of new TB cases and 12% of previously treated cases are drug resistant.