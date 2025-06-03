As global trade shifts and new tariffs emerge, Eswatini is turning challenge into opportunity by deepening its trade ties with the European Union. With significant untapped export potential, the country is working with ITC and the EU to boost competitiveness, create jobs, and empower local entrepreneurs.

As global trade dynamics shift and new tariff barriers emerge, Eswatini is leveraging its strengths and seizing fresh opportunities – particularly with the European Union (EU).

Under the EU–SADC Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), Eswatini has duty-free, quota-free access to the EU market and an estimated $114 million in untapped export potential. The International Trade Centre (ITC), in partnership with the EU and the Government of Eswatini, is working to unlock that potential through the ‘Promoting Growth through Competitive Alliances’ programme.

While Eswatini faces indirect pressure from the recent 10% U.S. tariff hike – largely due to its economic integration with South Africa – its trade with the EU remains a source of resilience and growth.

‘The current trade climate is a concern, but it also creates an opening for Eswatini to reposition itself as a stable and competitive export hub,’ says Mawenzi Dlamini, ITC’s Project Operations Manager in Eswatini.

Eswatini’s exports to the EU hit $106.4 million in 2024, and there’s room to grow. ITC’s programme is addressing key constraints to competitiveness by supporting trade policy, market access, and institutional capacity.

‘We’re strengthening the regulatory environment, building national dialogue platforms, and helping define a clear investment roadmap,’ explains Owen Skae, Consultant to the programme.

At the enterprise level, the programme is fostering inclusive growth by supporting smallholder producers, artisans, and entrepreneurs – especially women and youth – to meet EU standards and access new buyers. From sustainable agri-processing to emerging artisan brands like Tintsaba and Indzaba Yami, Eswatini’s producers are showcasing their talent, heritage, and quality on international stages such as Paris Design Week.

Through tailored training, digital tools like the Export Potential Map, and connections with EU buyers, ITC is helping Eswatini build long-term competitiveness. Over 6,000 entrepreneurs have been supported so far, with 2,200 new jobs created across high-potential value chains like textiles, crafts, food processing, and tourism.

‘The market is there. We're helping businesses seize these opportunities, move up the value chain, and tackle unemployment head-on,’ says Sibusiso Mnisi, Manager of External Trade at the Eswatini Investment Promotion Authority.

In an uncertain trade environment, Eswatini is turning its EPA access into a platform for sustainable growth, job creation, and global relevance.