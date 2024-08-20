The 56th edition of the Eswatini International Trade Fair (EITF), a flagship event that has showcased the best of business and agriculture since its inception in 1968, will take place at the magnificent Mavuso Trade and Exhibition Centre in Manzini, Eswatini (the Kingdom formerly known as Swaziland) from August 30th to September 8th, 2024.

Over the past decades, the EITF has evolved into Eswatini's premier business networking event, attracting over 250 exhibitors and vendors from across the globe. This year, more than 500,000 visitors are anticipated, generating millions in economic activity through direct and indirect contributions. The EITF is projected to create potential trade opportunities worth E150 million, underscoring its significant impact on the country’s economy and the immense potential for local businesses.

In response to the digital age, the EITF is unveiling the EITF App, which allows exhibitors to apply and make payments seamlessly, eliminating the need for paper applications. This initiative not only promotes sustainability but also reflects the ongoing transformation of the business environment in the digital era.

This year’s theme, "Accelerating Business Growth through Digital Transformation," emphasizes the critical role of digitization in promoting efficiencies and sustainable practices. The commitment to digital transformation is further illustrated by e-Government initiatives, which streamline the process of applying for permits and making payments through platforms like Momopay.

Additionally, a recent partnership with a Taiwanese entity to develop BuyEswatini.com, an e-commerce platform, signifies Eswatini's dedication to leveraging digital tools for business growth. Digitization is not only vital for local enterprises but also opens avenues for intra-African trade, allowing the benefits of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to be harnessed.

The Eswatini Investment Promotion Authority’s (EIPA) new tagline, CONNECT | CREATE | GROW, encapsulates the value the EITF offers, connecting domestic and international businesses with suppliers and buyers, and fostering a dynamic exchange of innovative ideas and products.

Engagement with the EITF is encouraged via social media, participation in the campaign, and utilization of branded buses traveling across the country, which will also transport visitors, ensuring access to this exceptional event.

Businesses that have not yet secured their exhibit space are encouraged to act quickly. Partnerships and sponsorships are crucial to the success of the EITF, and innovative proposals are welcome. Commitments for free Wi-Fi and sponsorship for the popular Win-A-Car competition have already been secured.

Eswatini is open for business, and the EITF stands as a cornerstone of the nation’s dedication to economic growth and development.

Press contact:

Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Trade

Kingdom of Eswatini

Press Officer: Andile Dlamini

Email: Dlaminia628@gmail.com