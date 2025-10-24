Responding to reports that Roberto Mosquera del Peral, a Cuban national who was deported from the United States along with 13 others to Eswatini in July 2025, has begun an indefinite hunger strike at Matsapha Correctional Centre to protest his ongoing detention, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said:

“Roberto Mosquera del Peral’s hunger strike is a stark warning about the human cost of secret transfer arrangements and unlawful detention without due process. The authorities in Eswatini must urgently facilitate a medical assessment for Roberto by a qualified health professional (providing health care in compliance with medical ethics), ensure confidential access to lawyers and families for all detainees, and disclose the legal basis for these detentions. Both Eswatini and the United States must be transparent about the terms of their agreement.

“No one should be transferred to a country where they are at real risk of serious human rights violations (including unlawful detention). Such transfers breach the principle of non-refoulement as laid out in international human rights law. Moreover, no one should be unlawfully detained, and the Eswatini authorities must promptly either facilitate the release of Roberto and the 13 others, or establish lawful grounds for their detention before a competent court.”

Background

Roberto Mosquera del Peral is among 14 men deported to Eswatini under a secretive transfer arrangement between the two governments. None are known to have ties to Eswatini. According to lawyers and family members, the men remain detained without charge and attempts by legal representatives to obtain confidential access have been repeatedly refused.

Roberto Mosquera del Peral’s hunger strike reportedly began on 15 October and his health has deteriorated.