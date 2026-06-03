ESPN Africa (www.ESPN.com) has secured exclusive multiyear English pay TV broadcast rights to the NBA Finals across sub-Saharan Africa, strengthening the channel’s world-class basketball offering and bringing fans even closer to one of the biggest sporting spectacles on the planet.

The rights package also includes coverage of additional NBA Sunday Night regular season games each season, both Conference Finals each year, as well as exclusive rights to the NBA Finals.

The 2026 NBA Finals will be played between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs in the customary best-of-seven format. The Knicks swept the Eastern Conference Finals 4 - 0 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Spurs won a dramatic seven-game Western Conference Finals series 4 - 3 against Oklahoma City Thunder.

All games will air live across ESPN (Azam 120, DStv 218, StarTimes 248, Wananchi / Zuku TV 712, ZAP 31) and ESPN2 (Azam 121, DStv 219, StarTimes 249, Wananchi / Zuku TV 713, ZAP 32), as well as on Disney+ in South Africa. In addition to the live broadcasts, repeat airings are scheduled during the day, giving fans maximum flexibility and multiple opportunities to catch the action.

The road to NBA glory begins

The 2026 NBA Finals are scheduled to run from Wednesday, 3 June to Friday, 19 June should the series go to a decisive Game 7. All games will tip off at 02:30 CAT, with ESPN bringing African audiences every dramatic moment as it happens, live, from the United States.

The NBA commands a massive, passionate global following, with millions of fans across Africa closely following the league’s biggest stars, rivalries and defining moments. From sold out arenas and iconic franchises to viral highlights and superstar athletes, the NBA has become one of the most recognisable sporting brands in the world.

Last season saw the Oklahoma City Thunder crowned NBA champions after defeating the Indiana Pacers 4-3 in the Finals, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named the Finals Most Valuable Player.

African stars continue to play a major role in the NBA’s global growth and popularity, with players including Cameroon’s Pascal Siakam and Joel Embiid, South Sudan’s rookie Khaman Maluach and global sensation Victor Wembanyama all helping to fuel the league’s growing fan base across the continent. Wembanyama, who has ties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has rapidly become one of the NBA’s most exciting young superstars, captivating fans worldwide with his remarkable skill, athleticism and larger-than-life presence on court.

A new era of basketball on ESPN Africa

The addition of the NBA Finals rights further expands ESPN Africa’s growing basketball portfolio alongside its broad range of premier international sporting content.

Kyle De Klerk, Director of Sports at The Walt Disney Company Africa, says the acquisition marks an exciting moment for basketball fans across the region. “The NBA is one of the biggest and most celebrated sports properties in the world, with an incredibly passionate fan base across Africa. We are thrilled to bring audiences exclusive access to the NBA Finals over the next three seasons, alongside the Conference Finals and Sunday Night games. From superstar players and unforgettable rivalries to dramatic playoff moments, this is world-class basketball entertainment at its very best.”

So, who will lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy in 2026? There is only one way to find out.

For updates regarding the ESPN and its programming, fans can connect to @ESPNAfrica on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.ESPN.com.

ESPN: Azam 120, DStv 218, StarTimes 248, Wananchi / Zuku TV 712, ZAP 31.

ESPN2: Azam 121, DStv 219, StarTimes 249, Wananchi / Zuku TV 713, ZAP 32.

ESPN linear channels are available on Disney+ in South Africa

All times are stated in CAT / SAST.

Schedule subject to change

About ESPN:

ESPN, Inc., is the world’s leading multinational, multimedia sports entertainment enterprise featuring a portfolio of more than 50 multimedia sports assets. It has eight U.S. television networks and reaches sports fans globally through 43 linear networks across 130 countries and territories and via streaming, where ESPN live events are available on Disney+ throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, and the Philippines.

About The Walt Disney Company EMEA:

The Walt Disney Company has been in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for over 90 years and employs thousands across the region. Between Disneyland Paris and its other iconic brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, 20th Century Studios and ESPN, The Walt Disney Company EMEA entertains, informs and inspires millions of consumers in more than 130 countries through the power of unparalleled storytelling. Disney+, the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, is currently available in 85 markets across EMEA.