Alfred Seema, Group Executive: Strategic Delivery Unit of South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom, has been confirmed as a speaker at the African Energy Chamber’s G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum (https://EnergyChamber.org/) – taking place November 21 in Johannesburg. Seema’s participation comes as the company accelerates a General Recovery Plan, striving to enhance energy security and generation capacity across the country. His participation is expected to unlock new pathways for global partnerships as the country pursues a just energy transition.

Eskom has been at the forefront of addressing South Africa’s loadshedding crisis through targeted policies. The company launched a Load Reduction Elimination Strategy in September 2025, offering a clear roadmap to strengthen the country’s distribution network and address high-risk isolated areas. The program takes a three-phased approach, including expanding free basic electricity access from the current 485,000 households to 2.1 million households; accelerating the rollout of smart meters, with 6.2 million planned over the next three years; and deploying distributed energy resources, with 250 set to be installed over the next five years. Eskom is also rolling out a Generation Recovery Plan, aimed at strengthening energy supply. Since August 2025, generation performance has improved significantly under the plan, with the Energy Availability Factor reaching 70%. Between October 1 and 23 alone, the Unplanned Capability Loss Factor reduced to 22.8%, reflecting a marginal improvement compared to the same period in 2024.

Looking ahead, Eskom’s generation strategy focuses on a dual approach of improving the existing fleet and transitioning to cleaner sources of fuel. Aligned with South Africa’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), the company aims to develop a balanced energy mix that incorporates all sources of energy. The IRP 2025 offers a clear investment roadmap for the power sector, targeting 105 GW of new generation capacity by 2039. This includes 5.3 GW of new nuclear capacity – expandable to 10 GW – as well as 34 GW of onshore wind, 25 GW of utility-scale solar, 8.2 GW of storage and 16 GW of gas-to-power. The plan also envisages the development of a Clean-Coal Technologies Demonstration Plan by 2030. Eskom is currently reviewing the IRP 2025 and will publish its own updated strategic plan.

The generation strategy has already begun to yield positive results. In November 2025, Eskom announced that its Koeberg Nuclear Power Station has secured a 20-year license extension, with both of its units expected to deliver 1,860 MW of baseload power until 2045. This follows the announcement of simplified compliance and registration processes for customers who generate their own electricity through Small-Scale Embedded Generation, enabling private players to invest in generation infrastructure. In September 2025, Eskom achieved commercial operations at Unit 6 at the Kusile Power Station, marking the end of construction of the Medupi and Kusile coal plants. Together, the two facilities deliver up to 9,600 MW of power. These projects form a cornerstone of Eskom’s generation strategy, signaling the company’s commitment to diversified energy development in South Africa.

Meanwhile, as part of a strategic restructuring, the South African government has begun the process of unbundling Eskom by separating the company into three entities: generation, transmission and distribution. While operating under Eskom, the companies will function as separate entities under efforts to strengthen efficiency, attract private investment and enhance competition across the sector. To date, the transmission entity – the National Transmission Company of South Africa – has been established and began operations in July 2024. However, to successfully complete the unbundling process, challenges associated with financial viability need to be addressed. The G20 Forum supports these goals be connecting global capital to South African power projects and partners.

“South Africa’s path to energy security depends on embracing a truly diversified mix. Eskom generation plan marks a decisive shift toward balanced growth. Through platforms like the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum, we can attract the right partners and capital to strengthen South Africa’s generation base and ensure every household and industry benefits from affordable, dependable power,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

