The impact of the severe flooding in northeast Nigeria in recent days has not only displaced thousands of families but is expected to worsen the already critical crisis of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in children due to the destruction of food stocks, disruption of agricultural activities, and displacement of families. With many communities and health facilities cut off from affected populations, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is supporting government efforts to deliver life-saving treatment to malnourished children, and is preparing for a potential cholera outbreak.

Malnutrition rates, already high due to the lean season, are expected to increase as the floods continue. IRC mass screenings in displacement camps in Maiduguri have revealed high levels of malnutrition cases, with the camp’s population growing from 30,000 to nearly 60,000 people in recent weeks. Adult malnutrition is also becoming a concern, with more people suffering from stomach ulcers caused by hunger.

The flooding - which has impacted over 1 million people in Maiduguri - has also overwhelmed already crowded nutrition centers where children with SAM and medical complications are treated, as discharged patients grapple with damaged or no homes to return to. The IRC is working to relocate these individuals to temporary camps to allow space for new patients.

Babatunde Ojei, IRC Nigeria Country Director, said:

“In Maiduguri, where the IRC operates three nutrition centers, one was cut off by the flood. To help, the IRC has worked with the government to find extra space at another health center to take in children from the affected areas. 26 children were evacuated from the flooded facility.

In addition to the anticipated increase in people facing hunger, a rising number of suspected or likely cholera cases have been reported in Gubio Camp. Malnourished children are at extreme risk if they contract cholera due to existing vulnerabilities such as diarrhea and malaria. We are advocating for the vaccination of all children admitted into nutrition centers as a priority.”

In addition to its nutrition assistance, the IRC is addressing the broader impacts of the floods by providing clean water and sanitation services to prevent outbreaks of waterborne diseases like cholera.