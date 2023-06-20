Eritrea’s Martyrs Day, 20 June, was observed inside the country and abroad with patriotic zeal.

At the official commemoration event carried out today, President Isaias Afwerki laid wreath at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery in honor of and remembrances of Eritrea’s heroic martyrs.

The ceremony included public procession from Shida Square to the Martyrs Cemetery as well as cultural shows depicting the heavy sacrifice paid for freedom and sovereignty.

The event was attended by Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, Army Commanders, religious leaders, members of the Diplomatic Corps as well as a number of Asmara residents.

On the eve of the Martyrs Day, 19 June, Candle Light Vigil was conducted in the streets of Asmara and especially at the Liberation Avenue and Bahti Meskerem Square in which thousands of Asmara residents took part to pay homage to Eritrea’s heroes and heroines who paid their precious lives for the national independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty.

Eritrea’s Martyrs Day was observed across the country with candle light vigil and laying wreath at the Martyrs Cemetery as well as with cultural and artistic performances portraying the day.

At 1 o’clock in the afternoon hours, the Eritrean people led by the National Radio and Eritrean Television conducted one minute silence in memory of Eritrean Martyrs.