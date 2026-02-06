World “International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation,” 6 February, was observed in Asmara at the Central Region level under the theme “Towards 2030: No End to FGM without Sustained Commitment and Investment.”

Noting that the practice of female genital mutilation is currently declining at the national level, Col. Gebrehans Woldegergis, Director General of Social Services in the region, called for integrated efforts to eradicate the practice in all regions of the country.

Indicating that five sub-zones in the Central Region have been declared free of female genital mutilation, Mr. Tekie Qeleta, Director General of Administration and Finance in the region, urged coordinated efforts by the public and stakeholders to ensure that the remaining sub-zones follow the initiative.

At the event, a general knowledge competition among women was conducted, and the Fiori cultural troupe presented cultural and artistic performances depicting the significance of the day.

According to research conducted in 1995 and 2010, the prevalence of female genital mutilation has been declining over time at national level.