World Children’s Day, 20 November, was observed in Sheib sub-zone, Northern Red Sea Region, at national level under the theme “Outstanding Children Attest Proficient Upbringing of Parents.”

The event was attended by Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare; Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region; and Ms. Hawa Page, Representing UNICEF in Eritrea, as well as a number of Sheib residents.

Noting that the investment the Eritrean Government is making toward the wellbeing of children is bearing encouraging results, Mr. Abubeker Ibrahim, Administrator of the sub-zone, said that the achievements being registered in the health and education sectors and in the eradication of harmful practices attest to that.

Highlighting that a society that preserves its noble values is always successful in nurturing children, Ms. Hawa Page commended the efforts the Eritrean Government is exerting in the protection and care of children.

The event featured cultural and artistic performances by the Wadi-Laba and Red Flowers cultural groups in the sub-zone.