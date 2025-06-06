A three-month vocational training program has been provided to 305 students, including 94 female students of the Adi-Keih College of Business and Social Science. The training aimed to enhance the students’ vocational skills alongside their regular academic education.

The training covered video camera operation, video editing, graphic design, computer technology, and satellite dish installation.

Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam, Dean of the College, stated that the program is part of a broader effort conducted in collaboration with the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students to nurture competent and visionary youth.

Ms. Tigisti Okbai, Secretary of the Union branch at the college, stated that similar vocational training programs have been conducted in the past and will continue in the future.

Mr. Meron Abraham, Head of Projects at the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch for Higher Education Institutions and Sawa, encouraged the trainees to apply their acquired skills to improve their livelihoods.

According to reports, since 2023, vocational training has been provided to 930 students at the Adi-Keih College of Business and Social Science.