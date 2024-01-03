The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Gash Barka Region has successfully completed a three-month vocational training program for 59 female members of the Eastern Command of the Eritrean Defense Forces. The training encompassed computer technology and secretarial science, and it is expected to make a significant contribution to the daily activities of the Defense Force units.

Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, the head of the union branch in the region, emphasized that this training program was an essential part of their efforts to enhance the overall capacity of women. She commended the Western Command for their invaluable support in ensuring the successful implementation of the program.

Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, the President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, also underscored that the development of women’s overall capacity remains a top priority for the union.

Brig. Gen. Tsehaye Mekonnen, Chief of Staff of the Western Command, expressed his gratitude to the National Union of Eritrean Women for their dedicated organization of the training program. He further indicated that similar training initiatives are planned for the near future.