The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare has provided six months of vocational training to 219 foster families. Mr. Gebrea Fesehaye, a representative from the Social Welfare unit at the Ministry, reported that the training covered various skills, including cloth design, catering, sewing, and weaving. The participants included 21 individuals from the regions of Gash Barka, Southern, Anseba, and Northern and Southern Red Sea.

Mr. Amha Kidane, Director General of Administration and Finance at the Ministry, emphasized that the Ministry has been working in collaboration with the Ministries of Tourism and Education to enhance the socio-economic well-being of foster families. He stated that this training initiative is a part of those ongoing efforts.

The trainees, appreciative of the opportunity provided, expressed their readiness to diligently apply the skills they acquired to improve their livelihoods.

At the conclusion of the training, certificates of merit were awarded to the trainees by Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, and Ms. Askalu Menkorios, Minister of Tourism.