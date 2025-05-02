The National Confederation of Eritrean Workers organized a series of activities in connection with International Workers Day under the theme “Productivity through Conscious Participation.”

The activities included general knowledge, literature, and photo competitions among government workers. These focused on themes such as labor and productivity, the history of the Eritrean labor movement and global labor struggles, the political and revolutionary history of Eritrea, and general global awareness. Awards were presented to the winners of the various competitions.

Additionally, approximately 600 workers from various institutions took part in water and soil conservation efforts on 25 and 29 April at Dembe Zawul.

In the same context, 200 workers from 18 institutions voluntarily donated 140 units of blood to support the National Blood Transfusion Service.

International Workers Day is being celebrated for the 135th time globally and for the 34th time at the national level.