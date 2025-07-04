The office of the PFDJ in the Gash Barka Region has provided training on social science to youth workers in the region. The training was conducted from 23 June to 2 July in Barentu.

The objective of the training was to enhance the productivity and overall awareness of the youth working in PFDJ and Government institutions. The training was attended by 139 participants, including 68 females, composed of youth Government workers and PFDJ organizations.

Mr. Ahmed Tahir, Head of Political Affairs of the PFDJ in the region, stated that the training covered the basic concepts of politics, the significance and necessity of organization, the history of the Eritrean people from ancient times to independence, the National Charter, organizational framework and transitional law, nation and nationalism, religious radicalism and its consequences, as well as the role of youth in resilience and development.

Indicating that this was the first training of its kind organized at the regional level, Ambassador Mahmud Ali Jabra, Secretary of the PFDJ in the region, said that it would make a significant contribution to strengthening political and organizational activities.

At the event, Brig. Gen. Eyob Fesehaye (Halibai), Commander of the Eastern Command of the Eritrean Defense Forces, delivered a seminar focusing on the role of cadres in the political and armed struggle of the Eritrean people, as well as on the current situation in the homeland. Brig. Gen. Eyob also called on the youth to develop their overall understanding and awareness and to strengthen their contribution and participation in national affairs.

During the event, participants voluntarily donated blood to help enrich the blood supply of health facilities.