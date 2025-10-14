Theoretical and practical training on film and drama production has been provided to 37 youth in the Southern Region. The trainees were selected from the 12 sub-zones of the region.

The training that was organized in Dekemhare covered the similarities and differences between film and drama, the role of a director in drama and casting, film and drama directing, film production, the significance of a story, as well as scriptwriting.

Mr. Abraham Yohannes, Director General of Culture and Sports in the region, said that the objective of the training was to develop the capacity of the youth and enable them to play their due part in the development of cultural activities in the region.

Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the region, for his part, expressed the readiness of the regional administration to play its part in organizing similar training programs.

Similarly, vocational training in various fields has been provided to 208 youth, including 57% female participants, in Dekemhare sub-zone. The trainees were from five administrative areas in the sub-zone.

The training covered beauty salon management, electronics, as well as painting and drama directing.

Mr. Filmon Mesfun, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the sub-zone, noting the significance of the training in developing the capacity of the youth, called on them to apply the skills they gained from the training to improve their livelihoods.

Mr. Yemane Abera, administrator of the sub-zone, called on the trainees to turn the skills they acquired into income-generating activities and to develop their economic status.