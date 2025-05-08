As part of efforts to expand and strengthen the youth workers’ organization the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the Anseba Region has organized a training program on administration and leadership for 80 youth workers, including 30 females.

The training, conducted from 1 to 3 May, covered knowledge and experience in capacity development, institutional and social capacity building, the significance of youth organization, technology and artificial intelligence and its influence, as well as leadership and administration concepts.

Mr. Merhawi Zeray, Head of Organizational Affairs of the union branch in the region, said the training aimed to enhance youth organization and productivity, foster synchronization among youth structures, strengthen institutional capacity, and promote voluntary youth participation in union programs.

Mr. Azazi Bereketeab, Head of the union branch in the region, noted that more training programs will be organized and called on trainees to practically apply the knowledge they gained.

Mr. Saleh Ibrahim, Head of Political Affairs of the PFDJ in the region, emphasized that the training aims to boost both individual and group productivity, and urged youth to develop awareness of societal values and work to preserve them.