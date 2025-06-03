Members of the PFDJ in the Southern Region conducted a three-day tour to developmental and historical sites in the Northern Red Sea Region.

During their visits to Gahtelay Dam, where 98% of the construction has been finalized, Massawa Airport, constructed with internal capacity, a plastic and tin factory in Massawa, and the port, they were provided with briefings by managers and experts regarding the objectives of the institutions and their future plans.

They also visited Dese Island, the Naval Base in Gedem, and the Northern Red Sea Museum.

Noting that the program was mainly targeted at the youth, Ms. Amete Neguse, Secretary of the PFDJ in the Southern Region, commended those who participated and contributed to the successful implementation of the program, particularly the Eritrean Navy.

The participants expressed satisfaction with the progress of the institutions they visited firsthand and noted that the experience will significantly enhance their involvement in national affairs.