Successful eye surgery was performed on 161 patients from the sub-zones of Nakfa and Adobha at Nakfa Hospital on 16 and 17 February.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Eyob Beyene stated that prior to the surgery, eye diagnoses were conducted on over 1,635 patients and that surgery was performed on those who were identified as requiring treatment.

Dr. Eyob further indicated that the eye surgery program is being conducted at Nakfa Hospital for the fourth time. In addition, trachoma medicine and eyeglasses were provided to a number of patients.

The beneficiaries, on their part, indicated that they had previously been compelled to travel as far as Asmara and Keren to seek eye treatment and expressed their gratitude to the Ministry of Health for providing them with the opportunity to receive eye surgery services in their area.

Mr. Yonatan Woldu, head of administration and finance in Nakfa sub-zone, said that prior to the surgery, eye diagnoses had been carried out at Nakfa Hospital and Dirit Health Center, and that the eye surgeries were conducted successfully.