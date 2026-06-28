Members of the PFDJ in the civil service in Berik sub-zone have conducted a soil and water conservation popular campaign.

Ms. Rahwa Qeleta, secretary of the PFDJ in the sub-zone, said that the popular campaign, which started in January 2026 in 12 administrative areas and 21 villages, is being carried out in accordance with the guidance of the Ministry of Agriculture. The campaign includes the preparation of holes to plant 4 thousand tree seedlings on 5 hectares of land.

Mr. Major Mengisteab, head of the agriculture office in the sub-zone, said that so far terraces have been constructed on 1 thousand 200 hectares of land.

Mr. Major went on to say that there is a plan to plant over 350 thousand tree seedlings in the coming rainy season and called on residents to strengthen participation for the successful implementation of the program.

The residents, on their part, expressed readiness to strengthen participation in the program.