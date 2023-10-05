Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan, organized a seminar for nationals in Juba on 1 October.

The stability and peace that currently prevail in Eritrea along with the visionary leadership will significantly contribute to the country’s development to a higher level, Ambassador Yohannes said at the seminar that was focused on the objective diplomatic and economic situation in the homeland as well as on strengthening the organizational capacity of nationals.

Regarding the role and contribution of Diaspora nationals in national affairs, Ambassador Yohannes reminded the participants to strengthen their organizational capacity.

In related news, the PFDJ organization in Qatar held an activity assessment meeting on the implementation of the set-out programs.

The Eritrean Embassy’s first secretary, Mr. Mohammed-Osman Musa, remarked during the meeting that it is time to resume community activities that were stopped by the COVID-19 outbreak and praised the work the community has done over the previous three years.