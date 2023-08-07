Eritreans residing in Vienna, Austria, expressed resolve to shoulder the timely responsibility of participating and contributing to the success of the national development drives, at a seminar organized on 5 August.

At the seminar, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea’s Consul General in Frankfurt, and Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, gave extensive briefings on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments as well as diplomatic activities and progress.

Noting that conscious and strong organization is a trademark of the EPLF, Mr. Kibreab expressed on the importance of strengthening organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

Mr. Kibreab also called for forming national committees with a view to encouraging and organizing nationals in Austria to have a strong attachment to their homeland and participation in the national development programs.

Mr. Okbai Abadi, deputy chairman of the holidays coordinating committee, and Mr. Seium Gebrehaimanot, Eritrea’s Honorary Consul in Austria noted the significance of the seminar in developing the understanding of nationals on national affairs and called for its sustainability.