The Central Region Assembly convened its 22nd regular meeting on 16 February in Asmara under the theme “Ever Ready for National Sovereignty and Development.”

In his report, Mr. Abraham Semere, Chairman of the Assembly, highlighted the collaborative efforts between the Assembly and local administrations to address public concerns. Mr. Abraham urged Assembly members to intensify efforts in motivating the public to actively participate in development programs.

During the meeting, each branch of the Assembly presented its activity report for the year 2023. Subsequent discussions among participants focused on the presented reports, leading to the adoption of various recommendations. These recommendations encompassed prioritizing social service provision, supporting community-driven development projects, improving road and sewage infrastructure, constructing new infrastructure, and ensuring social justice.

Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan, Regional Managing Director, emphasized the importance of addressing public demands based on their priorities and the region’s capacity.

Ms. Fauzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, emphasized the role of Assembly members in fostering social harmony and ensuring that legislation reflects societal values.

In other news, the Southern Region Assembly convened its 22nd regular meeting on 15 February, during which regulations and recommendations were adopted. Mr. Wolday Gebre, Chairman of the Assembly, presented the annual report detailing achievements and challenges encountered.

Furthermore, Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, the Regional Governor, provided a comprehensive overview of the region’s programs for 2024.

Ms. Fauzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, delivered a briefing on Proclamation No. 184/2023, aimed at resolving conflicts through reconciliation, and outlined programs for 2024.