Nationals in Germany, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and the United States have conducted various public diplomacy activities.

According to reports, the national committee of Eritreans in Germany held its 4th Congress on 15 April in Frankfurt, attended by representatives from 26 cities across Germany.

Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany, noted that national associations have reached a new stage by strengthening their organizational capacity. He commended the national committee for its relentless efforts in organizing activities for the national associations.

Mr. Yohannes Mebrahtu, chairman of the national committee, presented an activity report outlining the achievements registered, challenges encountered, and measures taken to address those challenges.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea’s Consul General in Frankfurt, conducted a seminar for nationals in Nuremberg focusing on the current situation in the homeland. Mr. Kibreab stated that the Eritrean people, while safeguarding their country’s sovereignty, are actively involved in the national construction process and development. He also called on nationals to strengthen their resilience against forces attempting to reverse the country’s progress.

Mr. Teame Haile, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, called on nationals to support the construction of a boarding school in Afambo, Southern Red Sea Region.

Similar seminars were held in Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf, and Mannheim.

In related news, Eritrean nationals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, held a meeting to elect a new committee for the International Community School. The meeting, attended by Mr. Abdurahman Osman, Eritrea’s Consul in Jeddah, resulted in the election of a new committee for a five-year term.

In Egypt, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch conducted a seminar for members on 12 April in Cairo. At the event, Ms. Sa’adia Ibrahim, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the Southern Red Sea Region, and Ms. Kaltum Adm, head of the union branch in Egypt, gave extensive briefings on the current situation of Eritrean women in Egypt. Mr. Aman Abdulwasi’e, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Egypt, was also in attendance.

Likewise, the Eritrean community in Auckland, New Zealand, participated in the International Cultural Festival held on 6 April. During the event, the community showcased various materials promoting Eritrea’s culture and heritage.

The National Council of Eritrean Americans in the Southwest conducted its 12th Congress in Santiago, California. Additionally, the national committee of Eritreans in Lancaster, California, held a public meeting. At the meeting, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, Chargé d’Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, urged nationals—especially the youth—to strengthen their organizational capacity and actively participate in national affairs.