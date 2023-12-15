President Isaias Afwerki met and had discussions with the Special Envoy of the People’s Republic of China to the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Xue Bing, at Denden Guest House today, 15 December.

At the meeting, President Isaias and Ambassador Bing discussed bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and actions to be taken by both countries.

Both sides also discussed consolidating and developing the strategic ties between Eritrea and China.

Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and the Head of Economic Affairs of the PFDJ, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, were present at the meeting.

Speaking to Erina, the Special Envoy of the People’s Republic of China to the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Xue Bing stated that the meeting focused on implementing the joint agreement reached last May between President Isaias Afwerki and President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Noting that the Eritrea-China diplomatic relations have spanned 30 years this year, Ambassador Xue expressed conviction that the two countries will enhance their historical and bilateral strategic ties and increase their struggle against global hegemony together.

It is to be recalled that the Special Envoy of the People’s Republic of China to the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Xue Bing, conducted similar visits in March and September of 2022.