President Isaias and his delegation returned home in mid-morning hours today after participating in the Summit of Leaders of the neighboring countries of Sudan that was held in Cairo on 13 July.

During his stay in Cairo, President Isaias Afwerki met and held talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, focusing on resolving the conflict in Sudan as well as regional and global developments of interest to the two countries.

President Isaias Afwerki had also met with the President of the Republic of Chad, General Mahamat Deby, to exchange views on the crisis in Sudan.

Likewise, President Isaias met and held talks on 12 July, with Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan, as well as with the Chairman of the African Union Commission and Secretary General of the Arab League.

The Presidential delegation includes Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab.