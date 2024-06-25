President Isaias Afwerki, in the afternoon hours today, met and held talks at the Denden Guest House with a senior Italian delegation led by Mr. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy.

President Isaias commended the Italian Initiative taken at this auspicious time and which was a testimony to historical bilateral ties.

In the extensive discussions, President Isaias elaborated on the potential and prospects of phased Italian investment in several sectors including energy; physical infrastructure and ports; fisheries and agricultural; manufacturing aimed at exports; as well as water infrastructure.

Mr. Adolfo Urso, on his part, stated that current visit was follow-up and further crystallization of investment cooperation discussed between President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Georgia Meloni during the Italy-Africa Summit in Rome.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Nesredin Saleh, Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of Economic Affairs of the PFDJ, as well as Cabinet Minister of Italy, Mr. Marco Mancini, Ambassador of Italy to Eritrea and various Italian companies.