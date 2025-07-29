President Isaias Afwerki met, at Denden Guest House in mid-afternoon hours today, the Italian delegation led Mr. Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests; and Mr. Edmondo Cirielli, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The extensive discussions centered on enhancement of bilateral ties and partnership as part and parcel and continuation of the concrete areas of cooperation on various sectors that had been reached between President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Italy in February 2024 last year.

The broad areas of cooperation include the sectors of energy, mining; physical infrastructure; manufacturing; Agriculture, Marine Resources, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Human capital development, economic cooperation and finance. The two sides also discussed regional peace, security and stability.

A Comprehensive Plan of Action on Bilateral Cooperation Between the State of Eritrea and the Italian Republic (as specified above) was signed after the meeting by Mr. Nesredin Mohamed, Eritrea’s Minister of Trade and Industry; and Mr. Edmondo Cirielli, Italy’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The two sides further agreed to hold continuous meetings in Eritrea and Italy in the period ahead to monitor and expedite the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement.

In a brief statement to the Eritrean News Agency, Minister Francesco Lollobrigida underlined that the progress achieved today reflects the initial tangible step in the efforts that have been exerted in Asmara and Rome to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of Economic Affairs of the PFDJ, and Mr. Alfonso Di Riso, Ambassador of Italy to Eritrea.