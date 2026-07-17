Ministry of Information, Eritrea


President Isaias Afwerki, in the early hours today, met and held talks with Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his delegation.

At the meeting at the State House, the two leaders held extensive discussion on bilateral relations, developments in the Sudan, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his delegation returned back home after concluding their brief visit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.